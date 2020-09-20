Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BXMT. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,906 shares of company stock valued at $166,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

