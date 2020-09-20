Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.31

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.31 and traded as low as $19.75. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $64.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.