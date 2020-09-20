Bitcore (BTX) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $1,320.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,967.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.03466128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.02100460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00439043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00838337 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00528403 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,413,262 coins and its circulating supply is 17,912,303 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

