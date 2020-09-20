Bitcore (BTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $1,320.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,967.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.03466128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.02100460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00439043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00838337 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00528403 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,413,262 coins and its circulating supply is 17,912,303 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, QBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

