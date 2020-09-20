Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,023.10

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,023.10 and traded as low as $3,960.00. Bioventix shares last traded at $4,000.00, with a volume of 2,593 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 million and a P/E ratio of 31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,023.10.

Bioventix Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

