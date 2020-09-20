Binance USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $406.45 million and $143.89 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00009173 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043061 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.04520860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034675 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile