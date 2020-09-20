Binance USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $406.45 million and $143.89 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00009173 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044610 BTC.
- Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043061 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005696 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005328 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.04520860 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056829 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034675 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.
Binance USD Token Profile
.
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.