Big 5 Sporting Goods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 1,565 call options.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,671.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

