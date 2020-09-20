BidaskClub Upgrades Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Hold

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WMGI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $143,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $453,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $2,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 119.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

