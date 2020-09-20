BidaskClub Upgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to “Buy”

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $15.48 on Friday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $504.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 193,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 103,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

