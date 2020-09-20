BidaskClub Upgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to “Strong-Buy”

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of -0.53. Gravity has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

