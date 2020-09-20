BidaskClub Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to “Hold”

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

