BidaskClub Upgrades Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) to “Buy”

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AXU opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

