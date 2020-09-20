BidaskClub Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Hold

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

ATSG stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,871 shares of company stock valued at $760,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 303,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 960,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

