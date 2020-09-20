BidaskClub Upgrades 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to “Hold”

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 51job presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $79.20 on Friday. 51job has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.05.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

