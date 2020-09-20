BidaskClub Downgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Strong Sell

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $863.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.