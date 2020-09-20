Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€1.60” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.14 ($3.69) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.58 ($3.04).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

