Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.2 days.

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Beach Energy has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2019, it had a production capacity of 29.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 326 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved plus probable reserves.

