Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.39.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
