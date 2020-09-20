Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

