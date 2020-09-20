BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $546,312.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. BASIC has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $546,312.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00247596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00093987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.01441013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00233075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,558,217,700 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

