Bank of America Lowers Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $51.00

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NYSE:HIG opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,749,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after acquiring an additional 944,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,609,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,142,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

