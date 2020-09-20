AXA’s (AXAHY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered AXA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. AXA has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

