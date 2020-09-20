Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $46,579.20. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

