Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.20

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.20 and traded as low as $155.00. Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 88,126 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $113.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.20.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

