ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,153.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $37.09.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGTF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.