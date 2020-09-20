Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Asure Software by 456.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 27.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $120.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.