Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

ASUR stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 456.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 27.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth $86,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

