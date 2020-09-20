Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at $4,952,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Astronics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Astronics by 43.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Astronics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.