ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of ASGN worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ASGN by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ASGN by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $67.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 16,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $1,225,410.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $164,677.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

