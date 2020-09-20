Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.28. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

