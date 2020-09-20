Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Ares Capital stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at $263,655.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ares Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

