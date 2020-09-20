Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 791.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 152.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

