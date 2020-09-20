Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,300 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 1,029,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arch Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of ARTH opened at $0.17 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

