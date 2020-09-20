ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 880,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.3 days.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $28.88 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.