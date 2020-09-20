Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AQST opened at $9.05 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.73.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,505,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

