AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 370,089 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 370,089 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in VF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,007,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in VF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in VF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 50,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in VF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of VF stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

