AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,400 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Display worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 92.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Display by 109.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 10.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Universal Display by 30.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.43.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $164.18 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $222.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.