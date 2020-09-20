AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,702 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.18.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $273.70 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,548,040. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

