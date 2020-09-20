AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,044 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 6.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kforce by 125.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 207,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 38.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $195,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,302 shares of company stock worth $313,967 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $33.81 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.