AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.72) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

