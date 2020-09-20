AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Valvoline worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $93,646.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,187.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $614,494. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $20.26 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

