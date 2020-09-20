AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455,121 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Radian Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,033,000 after buying an additional 221,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 602,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

