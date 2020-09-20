AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 75.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,465,652 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,344 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,981 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 4,994.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,273,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,649 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,627 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE MTG opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.