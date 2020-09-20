AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 9,614 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $102.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

