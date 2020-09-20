AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 259,785 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,785 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of MEDNAX worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 89.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

MD opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. MEDNAX Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

