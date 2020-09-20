Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aptiv traded as high as $89.42 and last traded at $88.95. Approximately 4,537,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 2,169,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.29.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.