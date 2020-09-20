Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) PT Raised to $25.00 at DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

APOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

APOG stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 38.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

