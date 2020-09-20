APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $29.93 on Friday. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $900.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

