ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $305.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $354.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,257 shares of company stock worth $1,937,965 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

