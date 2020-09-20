Analysts Set Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) PT at $26.27

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $920.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $97,431.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,720 shares of company stock worth $2,003,419. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,152,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,830,000 after acquiring an additional 143,843 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,096,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,538,000 after acquiring an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 267,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

