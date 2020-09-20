Analysts Set Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $75.69

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.69.

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. Raymond James began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $2,604,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Uniqure by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uniqure by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uniqure by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Uniqure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

